Two Alabama players named to Freshman All-SEC team

A pair of Alabama freshmen, headlined by wide receiver Ryan Williams were named to the SEC All-Freshman team on Thursday.

Williams was named first-team All-SEC earlier in the week and has now been recognized as the conference’s outstanding freshman, after leading Alabama with 857 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 receptions. The former five-star prospect was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s go-to target and is just 188 yards shy of Calvin Ridley’s single-season receiving yards record by an Alabama freshman. Ridley had 1,045 yards in 2015. Williams will have a chance to cut into the deficit when Alabama plays Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

True freshman cornerback Zabien Brown also landed on the SEC All-Freshman team. Brown locked down one of the Tide’s starting cornerback spots and had 17 tackles, two pass breakups and a pair of interceptions and fumble recoveries. Brown was responsible for Alabama’s lone non-offensive touchdown this season when took a recovered fumble to the house against Mercer.

Alabama’s emerging stars will have one more chance to make an impact this season when the Tide faces Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.