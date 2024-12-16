Two Alabama players named AP second-team All-Americans

Alabama safety Malachi Moore and left guard Tyler Booker earned All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday. The pair of team captains both earned second-team honors.
Booker was previously recognized as a second-team member by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as well as the American Football Coaches Association. Moore was previously selected as a second-team member by the AFCA. Wide receiver Ryan Williams was also selected as a second-team member by the AFCA
The final two NCAA-recognized All-America lists — the Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News — will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
With no players earning first-team honors so far, this will mark the first time since 2019 that Alabama will not have a consensus All-American.
Tyler Booker, OL
— Helped the Alabama offense to a 35.5 points per game average, tied for the 16th-best mark in the FBS
— Paved the way for an Alabama rushing group that averaged 182.7 yards per game
— Amassed 93 knockdown blocks across 715 snaps in 12 games to average 7.6 per contest
— According to Pro Football Focus, he did not surrender a sack in 176 passing opportunities over his 12 starts
Malachi Moore, S
— Ranks third on the team with 70 tackles and second with 40 solo stops
— Recorded three tackles for loss (-6 yards), one sack (-3 yards), three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery
— Totaled two interceptions and a team-leading eight pass breakups