Two Alabama players named AP second-team All-Americans

Alabama safety Malachi Moore and left guard Tyler Booker earned All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday. The pair of team captains both earned second-team honors.

Booker was previously recognized as a second-team member by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as well as the American Football Coaches Association. Moore was previously selected as a second-team member by the AFCA. Wide receiver Ryan Williams was also selected as a second-team member by the AFCA

The final two NCAA-recognized All-America lists — the Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News — will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

With no players earning first-team honors so far, this will mark the first time since 2019 that Alabama will not have a consensus All-American.