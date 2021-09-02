Two Alabama defenders will be game-time decisions against Miami

Two of Alabama's top defenders will be game-time decisions for Saturday's season opener against Miami. During his weekly radio show Thursday night, Nick Saban said that while defensive end LaBryan Ray (groin) and DeMarcco Hellams (ankle) have participated in drills this week, he is still unsure about their ability to contribute at an effective level against the Hurricanes.

"I always ask a player, regardless of what the training staff tells me, 'Can you play? Can you go out there and do your job the way you think you are able to do it?'" Saban said. "I don't know if some of these players are to that point to where they would be able to that.

"LaBryan Ray has practiced some. DeMarcco Hellams has practiced some. Are they ready to go out there and play in the game? That will be a game-time decision."

Earlier this week, Saban said Ray would be available for Saturday's opener, stating he was encouraged by how the redshirt senior was able to progress from a “significant groin injury” he suffered toward the end of the summer. Injuries have limited Ray to a combined 10 games over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defender is listed as a second-team defensive end on Alabama’s official depth chart.

Saban previously referred to Hellams as "questionable" earlier in the week. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound junior is listed as a co-starer at free safety alongside sophomore Brian Branch. Last season, Hellams started three games, finishing fourth on the team with 62 tackles while also recording 1.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass breakups.

Alabama and Miami are set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.