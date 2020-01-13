Two Alabama Crimson Tide freshmen receive national honors
Two Alabama players netted national honors Monday as linebacker Shane Lee and offensive lineman Evan Neal were named to the Football Writers Association of America-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team.
Serving as the Crimson Tide’s signal-caller at the Mike linebacker position, Lee started all 13 games during his first season. The 6-foot, 246-pound defender led all SEC freshmen with 86 tackles while also recording 6.5 stops for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Lee also tallied an interception and forced two fumbles.
Neal started all 13 games at the left guard position. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman received a 70.8 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and 12 pressures over 423 pass-blocking snaps. Neal helped Alabama rank No. 2 in scoring offense (47.2 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (510.8 yards per game).
