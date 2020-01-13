Two Alabama players netted national honors Monday as linebacker Shane Lee and offensive lineman Evan Neal were named to the Football Writers Association of America-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team.

Serving as the Crimson Tide’s signal-caller at the Mike linebacker position, Lee started all 13 games during his first season. The 6-foot, 246-pound defender led all SEC freshmen with 86 tackles while also recording 6.5 stops for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Lee also tallied an interception and forced two fumbles.

Neal started all 13 games at the left guard position. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman received a 70.8 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and 12 pressures over 423 pass-blocking snaps. Neal helped Alabama rank No. 2 in scoring offense (47.2 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (510.8 yards per game).