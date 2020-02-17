Alabama basketball earned a pair of conference honors Monday as Kira Lewis Jr. was selected as the SEC Player of the Week, while fellow guard Jaden Shackelford was named SEC Freshman of the Week. It marked the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide swept the two weekly honors.

Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.33 steals in games against No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 LSU. The sophomore point guard became only the second Crimson Tide player in history to record a triple-double when he tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in an overtime loss at Auburn. Twelve of his 13 assists on the night directly resulted in made 3s. During Alabama’s win over LSU, he scored a game-high 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting while hitting 4 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

Shackelford averaged 27 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40 percent (12 of 30) from beyond the arc in his two games last week. The lefty sharp-shooter matched a season-high 28 points and eight rebounds against Auburn before dropping 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the floor against LSU.