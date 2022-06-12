Twins have amazing experience camping with Alabama

The University of Alabama has heavily recruited Olaus Alinen, four-star offensive tackle from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, since last June. He moved to the United States from Finland in January 2021. He took an official visit to Alabama this weekend. Jacob and Jerod Smith, twins in the class of 2024 from the same school as Alinen (by way of Somerset, Kentucky), took a mid-week visit to Alabama. Both participated in the Tide's camp on Wednesday where both earned scholarship offers from Nick Saban following their performance.

Jacob Smith checked in at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds. He spent most of his time working with outside linebackers coach, Coleman Hutzler. He also spent a little bit of time with defensive line coach, Freddie Roach. "Honestly, I was excited for it," Smith said after receiving the offer from Alabama. "I have been waiting on the opportunity to camp there because that's the only way they offer. "I felt like we did amazing. I liked working with Coach Hutzler, Coach Roach and obviously, the goat, Coach Saban. Coach Saban said my brother and I were 'no-brainers' and that he would like for us to play for him. He said there is still a lot of time to go, but that we are good enough to play somewhere on the team." The brothers visited Alabama earlier this year for Junior Day. It was an opportunity to tour the campus and meet with the coaching staff. They learned a quite a bit more during their second visit with the Tide. "We've been on a bunch of visits, but here we actually talked to the academic people and not just looked at the buildings, but actually did a cooking class as well." Alabama, Georgia and Michigan State offered the Smiths in the last few days. The two have similar offers and considered a 'package deal' in their recruitment. They have always played together, and will do so again at the next level. Smith recorded 49 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and seven sacks during the 2021 season. Watch sophomore season highlights

Jerod Smith also received good news after his showing at the Nick Saban Football Camp. He measured 6-foot-3.5, 253-pounds. He worked out strictly with the defensive ends. "Bama has everything a recruit would want," Smith stated. "Coach Roach had some good drills set up. He coached everyone during the camp, not just the kids they were looking at heavily. "He stopped and taught all day. He was also funny during the one-on-ones. He was messing with the O-Line coach, Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford). No matter if we won or lost." Smith said the best part of his trip was receiving the offer from Nick Saban because "everyone wants this offer, and it was not an easy one to get." They plan to return to Tuscaloosa this fall for a game. Jerod said he also wants to take an official to Alabama next year. "I like everything,” he said when asked what he likes about Alabama. "There isn't anything negative about the school. It's one of the top three schools that has everything in place to make you better and get you ready for the next level.” Smith registered 44 tackles, 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss during the 2021 season. Watch sophomore season highlights!

