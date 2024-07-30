Recruiting is fun once again in the state of Alabama. Gone are the days of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban running roughshod over some outmatched Auburn coach trying to keep up with the GOAT. New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has proven already that he can be an elite recruiter on the national stage as his program is ranked second in the team rankings behind only Ohio State. With four fewer commits than the Buckeyes, the Crimson Tide are in great shape. But second-year Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is not going gently into that good night. The Tigers are scratching and clawing and battling and subtweeting like nobody’s business. And Auburn has a lot to be proud about right now. The Tigers are on a phenomenal recruiting run this summer.

Auburn is still very much in the market to flip five-star quarterback Julian Lewis from Carrollton, Ga., and the Tigers seem to be riding this momentum before ever taking the field this season. The Tigers have had impressive recruiting classes before but if they can stay in this position nationally, it would be their best placement since 2010 when they finished fourth overall. Let’s also not forget the Iron Bowl last season in Freeze’s first game (Auburn fans will never forget) when Alabama needed a last-second, back-of-the-end-zone miracle throw from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond to win it. Also in the final minutes, Auburn muffed a punt and Alabama converted a fourth-and-1 to keep that drive alive. Auburn seems to have turned a major corner. And the Tigers deserve their flowers. But Alabama is hardly crying poor, either. The Crimson Tide have enough talent to win another national title this season. DeBoer took Washington to the national championship last season and has won 104 of the 116 games he’s ever coached. That’s incredible. There have been some recruiting misses this cycle though, almost unheard of during the Saban era.