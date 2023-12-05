Advertisement

QUARTERBACK

Dylan Raiola (Rivals.com)

There are now four five-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class with Georgia commit Dylan Raiola, Alabama pledge Julian Sayin, Florida commit DJ Lagway as the new one and Ohio State commit Air Noland rounding out that top group. The real questions – which can only be answered during the all-star events – are: Is Lagway still too low and should he be considered for the No. 1 spot in the quarterback rankings? Should Noland keep his fifth star? Among the other top QBs, Utah commit Isaac Wilson is such a baller and had a big senior season and we wanted to move him up some. Arizona pledge Demond Williams, even though undersized, could be a major dual-threat for the Wildcats like Noah Fifita has been this season. The all-star games will be crucial. There could still be some significant movement here as we get the best apples-to-apples comparison and what I’m wondering is if Lagway can supplant Raiola and Sayin at the top.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Kameron Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Micah Hudson (Rivals.com)

This wide receiver class is phenomenal with elite players at the top end led by Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, who’s the new No. 1 overall recruit. It’s going to be nearly impossible for any receiver to jump over him. Smith is that special and that gifted so his place is firmly planted in the position rankings. But there are three other five-stars as of now with new Auburn pledge Cam Coleman shooting up to second, Texas Tech commit Micah Hudson third and Tennessee commit Mike Matthews fourth. At the all-star events, my bet is that Hudson impresses and could move even higher. I love his speed and electricity playing the position. Matthews has something to prove against national competition.

*****

TIGHT END

Trey’Dez Green

This was another position where there could have justifiably been three or four prospects that landed at the No. 1 spot but we didn’t think we could go wrong with LSU commit Trey’Dez Green, who has the size, athleticism and hands to be elite in Baton Rouge. We sided more with the athletic tight ends who can split out and make plays instead of the blocker-types who could also move the chains. That’s why Green leads the way and then Nebraska commit Carter Nelson has moved up to second. Although he plays 8-man football, Georgia loved the kid and used some Brock Bowers-type comparisons so the Huskers are getting a major steal. Alabama commit Caleb Odom is basically a big receiver and he came in third followed by former No. 1 Landen Thomas, a Florida State pledge. This is again a very deep group and with 31 four-stars it’s reflected as such.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Seaton (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

We have finally entered the five-star territory for offensive linemen and it’s only right to have some since almost every year the NFL Draft has first-round picks on the offensive line. We were probably a little late here as well but wanted to see some senior seasons before we made any drastic moves and we’re happy we waited. New five-star Jordan Seaton had an absolutely dominant senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and his athleticism, power and position versatility move him to No. 1 at offensive tackle. Right behind him is new five-star Brandon Baker from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei as well. He has elite tools and is an athletic specimen. There could be others. Notre Dame commit Guerby Lambert and South Carolina pledge Josiah Thompson have moved up and then seeing Ohio State pledge Ian Moore and Nebraska commit Grant Brix at the all-star events will be great to then place them in the final rankings if moves are needed. It’s going to be really difficult to move Eddy Pierre-Louis off the No. 1 guard spot as he has five-star potential but there will be others to watch including Texas A&M commit Ashton Funk and Alabama pledge Casey Poe. There still isn’t a ton of movement at center.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Colin Simmons (Rivals.com)

*****

LINEBACKER

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The trend in the NFL Draft is to not take linebackers in the first round so we’ve been hesitant to load up with five-stars at this position but it’s a very strong group this year and there could be an argument made for guys such as Clemson commit Sammy Brown, Auburn pledge Demarcus Riddick and others to be considered for that highest ranking as well. Georgia commit Justin Williams is a lock to stay among the five-stars as he can do everything from his linebacker spot and he’s a special playmaker. Notre Dame commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa probably deserved five-star status before his senior season but a fantastic year solidified it. Florida commit Myles Graham has the most to prove at the all-star events since he really hasn’t done any national events up to this point.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Ellis Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

ATHLETE

Terry Bussey (Rivals.com)