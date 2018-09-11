Ticker
Tuesday Insider Report on Alabama football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama players workout outside Tuesday as they participated in their second practice in preparation for Saturday’s SEC opener against Ole Miss. Players were dressed in full pads under partly cloudy, 85- degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Alabama switched up its first-team secondary out of the nickel package Tuesday. Freshman Patrick Surtain II was at corner on the opposite side of Saivion Smith while Trevon Diggs played Star. Xavier McKinney and Deionte Thompson were the two safeties, while Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses served as the two linebackers.

— The second-team secondary consisted of Josh Jobe and Nigel Knott as cornerbacks while Shyheim Carter was shadowed by Kyriq McDonald at Star. Jared Mayden played one safety position, while Daniel Wright was shadowed by Keaton Anderson at the other. Joshua McMillon and Markail Benton were the two linebackers.

