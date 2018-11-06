TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday for its second practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under sunny, 72-degree weather for the practice. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Henry Ruggs III (leg bruise) were both going through drills with the rest of the receivers. The unit worked in groups of two with Jerry Jeudy and Ruggs leading the way. Jaylen Waddle and Smith were next followed by Xavier Williams and Derek Kief then came Tyrell Shavers and Slade Bolden. Xavian Marks was the last receiver to go.

— Najee Harris (ankle) stood to the side as the rest of the running backs went through individual drills. He remained on the side with his helmet off during team drills. Monday, Saban called Harris “day-to-day” and said the team was “hopeful that by Tuesday or Wednesday he’ll be able to come back and do some work.”

— Jalen Hurts (ankle) threw with Tua Tagovailoa during warmups but worked by himself when the rest of the quarterbacks were doing through footwork drills. Hurts also worked on his footwork but at a much slower pace than the rest of the quarterbacks.

