TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked outside Tuesday as they continued preparation for Saturday’s game against LSU. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under sunny, 79-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Jalen Hurts (high-ankle sprain) continued to practice with the quarterbacks but didn’t participate when the unit went through footwork drills. Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Hurts was “making good progress” on the injury but that he was still “day-to-day” heading into the game against LSU.

— Tua Tagovailoa, who is still wearing a brace on his right knee, went through footwork drills without any limitations.

— DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was participating with the rest of the receivers through route-running drills but did do much when the unit was involved in contact drills. He still appears to have a hamstring support strip on his leg.

