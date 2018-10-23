TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked outside Tuesday in their first practice during the open week. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and practiced under cloudy 68-degree weather. Here are some notes from the brief media-viewing session.

— As head coach Nick Saban mentioned Monday, Jalen Hurts was absent from practice after having a minor medical procedure on his ankle. The backup quarterback will be out this week but could rejoin the team for practice next week as Alabama prepares for LSU.

— With Hurts missing, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw to walk-on Braxton Barker. Mac Jones threw to walk-on Layne Hatcher. Tagovailoa (knee) was still wearing a brace but moved fine during warmups.

— DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was dressed out for practice but was not participating in drills with the rest of the wide receivers. He had a hamstring-support strip on his right leg. Monday, Saban said he was going to take things slow with his injured players, so it isn’t surprising to see Smith still limited.

