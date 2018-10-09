TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday in its second practice in preparation for Saturday’s homecoming game against Missouri. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under sunny, 85-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa continues to wear a brace on his right knee and did not kneel with the rest of the quarterbacks during the first part of the viewing period. Despite the slight limitation, Tagovailoa is moving around well and doesn’t appear affected by the brace.

— Alabama’s secondary practiced out of the nickel formation. Saivion Smith and Patrick Surtain were the two cornerbacks, while Shyheim Carter lined up at Star. Xavier McKinney and Deionte Thompson were the two safeties, while Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson were the two linebackers

Continue reading