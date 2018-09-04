TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players took part in their second practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. Players were dressed in full pads in humid, 81-degree temperatures. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Outside linebacker Jarez Parks was not spotted at practice for the second straight day. Anfernee Jennings led the unit followed by Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Ben Davis, Cameron Latu and Eyabi Anoma.

— After appearing limited on Monday, Alex Leatherwood was back doing drills with the first-team offensive line. He practiced at right guard.

— Defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Quinnen Williams were limited during individual drills. Williams had a brace on his right leg. According to a source, Buggs was seen earlier in the day wearing a boot. Neither player is expected to miss any time as Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday that the team had no significant injuries.

