TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday as it held its first practice in preparation for next week’s national championship game against Clemson. Players were dressed in shorts and shirts and worked in 61-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Christian Miller (hamstring) did not participate in drills with the rest of the outside linebackers. Miller suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of last week’s 45-34 victory over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl and did not return to the game. Following the game, he was seen moving gingerly on crutches in Alabama’s locker room. Tuesday, Miller wore a hamstring-support strip on his left leg.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban referred to Miller as “questionable” during an appearance on ESPN earlier in the day. Miller was replaced by Jamey Mosley during the Orange Bowl.



“Everybody admires Christian’s hard work and the things that he did for this program,” linebacker Mack Wilson said. “So, I hope he’ll be able to come back to play his last game at the university.”



— Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who briefly missed time during the Orange Bowl, had an ice pack wrapped to his left calf during practice. He was still able to lead the unit in drills and was followed by Mosley, Terrell Lewis, Ben Davis, Eyabi Anoma and Jarez Parks.



— Lewis (ACL) continued to wear a brace on his right knee and participated in drills as the outside linebackers. He made a good play on a ball when the unit was working on coverage drills.

