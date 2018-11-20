TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday for its second practice in preparation for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under sunny 52-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Damien Harris (concussion) was back with the rest of the running backs after missing Monday’s practice. Harris was wearing a black, no-contact jersey but did participate in most drills.

— Alabama’s first-team offensive line feature Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Joshua Casher and Jedrick Wills from left to right. The second unit was made up of Scott Lashley, Deonte Brown, Chris Owens, Emil Ekiyor and Tommy Brown.

— Deonte Brown (turf toe) was working with Alabama’s second-team offensive line while Lester Cotton worked at left guard with the first team.

— Alex Leatherwood (ankle) was dressed out but was not participating in drills for a second straight day.

Continue reading