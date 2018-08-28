TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Tuesday as players continued to prepare for Saturday’s season-opener against Louisville. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— After appearing limited in recent viewing periods, offensive lineman Scott Lashley was a full participant on Tuesday. He served as the right tackle on the second unit. Chris Owens played at left tackle, with Joshua Casher at left guard, Emil Ekiyor at center and Deonte Brown at right guard. Head coach Nick Saban said Deonte Brown would likely be the first offensive lineman to come in if Alabama needed to replace any of its starters.

— Alabama’s first-team offensive line remained the same with Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills from left to right.

— Alabama worked out of the dime package with Trevon Diggs and Saivion Smith at cornerback while Deionte Thompson and Jared Mayden played as the safeties. Shyheim Carter was at Star, while Xavier McKinney dropped down to play money.

