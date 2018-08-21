TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved back outside Tuesday as the team took part in its 16th preseason practice. Players were dressed in full pads while working under partly cloudy, 87-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Alabama’s secondary practiced out of the dime formation during team drills. Trevon Diggs and Saivion Smith were the two cornerbacks while Shyheim Carter was at Star and Xavier McKinney was at Money. Jared Mayden took McKinney’s spot at safety next to Deionte Thompson.

— The second-team secondary consisted of Josh Jobe and Patrick Surtain II at cornerback while Diggs played at Star and Kyriq McDonald worked at Money. Mayden was shadowed by Daniel Wright at one safety position while Keaton Anderson was shadowed by Eddie Smith at the other.

— Nothing new on the injury front. Wright (shoulder) and outside linebacker Jamey Mosley (shoulder) both practiced without limitations. Offensive lineman Matt Womack (foot) was seen before practice pushing himself on a scooter. Running back Najee Harris (foot) and defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (ligament strain) were not seen at practice.

