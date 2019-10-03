THURSDAY INSIDER Report: Henry Ruggs III participates in drills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked indoors for a second straight day Thursday as the team held its third practice of the open week. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period. — Henry Ruggs III (hip) participated in drills with the rest of the receivers for the first time this week. He seemed to be moving pretty well. — Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Chris Owens were limited for a second straight day. Neither player was included in Nick Saban’s injury report Wednesday. — D.J. Dale (knee) was suited up and at practice but did not partake in drills with the rest of the defensive linemen. Saban said the freshman practiced once already this week and would practice again either Thursday or Friday. Read the full report here

Wednesday evening, Nick Saban spoke about keeping out the noise during the open week and also mentioned that the only ranking that matters is at the end of the season.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER REPORT: Several players limited

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Wednesday to escape 96-degree weather as the team held its second practice of the open week. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period. — D.J. Dale was missing from practice for a second straight viewing period. The freshman defensive tackle started against Ole Miss, playing in 39 snaps. He previously suffered a patellar tendon strain against Southern Miss. — Henry Ruggs III (hip) was dressed out at practice but did not participate in drills with the rest of the receivers for a second straight day. — Alabama’s first-team offensive line featured Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Matt Womack from right to left. Center Chris Owens and right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. appeared to be limited. Read the rest of the report here

TUESDAY INSIDER REPORT: D.J. Dale absent from practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday as it held its first practice of the open week. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and worked under sunny, 96-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period. — Henry Ruggs III was dressed out but was not participating in drills with the rest of the wide receivers. Ruggs suffered a hip-pointer injury against Ole Miss but was able to return to the game. Head coach Nick Saban said the junior would be “sore for a few days" but stated, "we don’t think it’s an issue long-term.” — I did not see D.J. Dale at practice with the rest of the defensive linemen. — Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis led the outside linebackers followed by Ben Davis and Christopher Allen and Kevin Harris II and Jarez Parks. King Mwikuta worked in the fourth group. Read the rest of the report here

