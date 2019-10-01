TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday as it held its first practice of the open week. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and worked under sunny, 96-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Henry Ruggs III was dressed out but was not participating in drills with the rest of the wide receivers. Ruggs suffered a hip-pointer injury against Ole Miss but was able to return to the game. Head coach Nick Saban said the junior would be “sore for a few days" but stated, "we don’t think it’s an issue long-term.”

— I did not see D.J. Dale at practice with the rest of the defensive linemen.

— Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis led the outside linebackers followed by Ben Davis and Christopher Allen and Kevin Harris II and Jarez Parks. King Mwikuta worked in the fourth group.

