Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions over nine games last season before dislocating his hip against Mississippi State. He was selected as an All-SEC second-team honoree by both the league coaches and the Associated Press. During his sophomore season in 2018, he won the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Tua Tagovailoa’s college career might have come to an end, but the now-former Alabama quarterback is still reeling in awards. Friday, Tagovailoa received the Bobby Bowden Award which recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective. The recipient must also conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community. The award is named after former Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden.

“Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we’ve ever had, and I’m not just talking about as a football player,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier this week. “He’s got great character, he’s a great leader, he’s done a wonderful job in the classroom. There’s a spirit about him that has impacted myself and everybody around him in a very, very positive way.

“He’s had great accomplishments on the field, but you probably don’t really fully understand the significance of the contributions that he’s made off the field with his teammates and the people who are around him every day — an unbelievable, positive spirit."

Tagovailoa announced his decision to declare for this year’s NFL Draft earlier this week. He leaves Alabama as the Crimson Tide’s career record holder in total touchdowns (96), passing touchdowns (87) and completion percentage (69.3) as well as single-season record holder in total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966). He also set Alabama’s single-game record for total touchdowns (7) and passing touchdowns (6) against Ole Miss this season.