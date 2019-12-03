Tua Tagovailoa still isn’t sure of his plans for next season. In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, the Alabama quarterback said he is still weighing his options about whether or not he will turn pro this season or return to the Crimson Tide for a final year.

“I think you’ve got to think of both sides of the spectrum,” Tagovailoa said. “You think of risk-reward on coming back, you think of risk-reward on leaving. When I kind of look at it, I look at it if I come back, the risk is what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts and the boards for all these teams.

“Now, you look at the other side of the spectrum — if I leave, the risk is do I still go in the first round? Or do I even make it to the second round. These guys don’t even know if I can play with the hip injury yet, too. And then I’d say the reward in all of that is yeah, I’ll be getting paid millions, but a lot of the money that I could’ve make, you can’t make that money up, so that’d be me leaving money on the table.

“But at the same time, I’ve still got to talk with my family about all of this, see what their input is. Now’s not the time to be making emotional decisions, but now you’ve got to change into thinking as a businessman, you’ve got to make business decisions, and it’s just going to be a business decision we have to make as a family. But my parents will tell you, it will end up coming down to my decision.”