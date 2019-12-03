Tua Tagovailoa still unsure of whether he'll return to Alabama or go pro
Tua Tagovailoa still isn’t sure of his plans for next season. In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, the Alabama quarterback said he is still weighing his options about whether or not he will turn pro this season or return to the Crimson Tide for a final year.
“I think you’ve got to think of both sides of the spectrum,” Tagovailoa said. “You think of risk-reward on coming back, you think of risk-reward on leaving. When I kind of look at it, I look at it if I come back, the risk is what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts and the boards for all these teams.
“Now, you look at the other side of the spectrum — if I leave, the risk is do I still go in the first round? Or do I even make it to the second round. These guys don’t even know if I can play with the hip injury yet, too. And then I’d say the reward in all of that is yeah, I’ll be getting paid millions, but a lot of the money that I could’ve make, you can’t make that money up, so that’d be me leaving money on the table.
“But at the same time, I’ve still got to talk with my family about all of this, see what their input is. Now’s not the time to be making emotional decisions, but now you’ve got to change into thinking as a businessman, you’ve got to make business decisions, and it’s just going to be a business decision we have to make as a family. But my parents will tell you, it will end up coming down to my decision.”
Tagovailoa dislocated his hip during a game against Mississippi State on Nov. 16 and had surgery two days later in Houston. The junior was previously projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft but has slipped in some recent mock drafts due to uncertainty concerning his injury.
Tagovailoa has until Jan. 20 to decide whether or not he wants to declare for the NFL Draft or go pro.
“I think once we come to a decision and we’ve prayed on it and what I feel is heavy on my heart that is the right thing to do for me, then I’ll do it,” Tagovailoa said to ESPN. “Whether it’s tomorrow or on the 20th of January.”
Tagovailoa appeared played in nine games this season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions. He set the NCAA record with a 206.93 passer rating, beating his previous record of 199.44 set last season.
Tagovailoa set Alabama records in career total touchdowns (96), career passing touchdowns (87), career completion percentage (69.3), single-season total touchdowns (48), single-season passing touchdowns (43), single-season passing yards (3,966), single-game touchdowns (7) and single-game passing touchdowns (6).
