ORLANDO, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa became the ninth quarterback to start a game for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban when he took the first snap for the Crimson Tide during its season-opener against Louisville on Saturday night. Tagovailoa, a sophomore, got the nod over junior Jalen Hurts who has started the past 28 games for Alabama boasting a 26-2 record during that span.

This is the fifth consecutive season Alabama has had a different starter at quarterback during its opener. AJ McCarron was the Crimson Tide’s starter in 2013 followed by Blake Sims (2014), Jacob Coker (2015), Blake Barnett (2016) and Hurts (2017).

Tagovailoa played in nine games during his freshman season, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 636 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions. The Hawaii native is best known for his heroics during the national championship game against Georgia when he replaced starter Jalen Hurts in the second half to lead Alabama back from two scores down. Tagovailoa completed 14 of 24 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith in overtime.

Earlier Saturday, Saban told ESPN that he plans on using both Hurts and Tagovailoa against Louisville. Both took snaps with the first-team offense during offseason camp.

“Both guys are weapons to our team,” Saban said during his Thursday night radio show. “Both… can create problems for whoever we play. We can have a role for both guys in the game. They’ve earned that opportunity."