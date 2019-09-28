News More News
Tua Tagovailoa sets Alabama's total touchdown record

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With a 7-yard touchdown scramble in the second quarter, Tua Tagovailoa has now found the end zone more than any player in Alabama’s history. The score gave the junior 81 total touchdowns in his career, passing AJ McCarron for No. 1 on the Crimson Tide’s all-time list.

It took Tagovailoa 27 games to reach 81 touchdowns, while McCarron reached 80 over 53 games. Earlier Saturday, Tagovailoa connected with DeVonta Smith for a 74-yard touchdown pass.

This story will be updated.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Photo | Getty Images
