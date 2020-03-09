Tua Tagovailoa cleared another hurdle on his road to recovery. According to a report from NFL.com , the former Alabama quarterback underwent a CT scan Monday, receiving positive results on the four-month mark since undergoing hip surgery in November. The report stated the scans showed "no concerns" and were "essentially, as positive as possible." Tagovailoa should now be able to progress slowly toward on-field activities.

Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip during a game against Mississippi State in November. Last month, he underwent a CT scan which reveals his hip fracture was healed. The left-hander traveled to the NFL Combine last month to interview and take medicals with teams and is scheduled to hold an individual pro day on April 9.

“I’m hoping to do everything,” Tagovailoa said during the combine when asked of his plans after he is medically cleared. “I don’t think there’s much to wait on. Once March 9 hits, (I hope to be cleared) to go out there, run, drop back, work on a lot of those things again.”

Last month, Tagovailoa said he has been throwing “a good amount” while waiting for clearance from doctors. Alabama will hold its pro day on March 24. During the combine, Tagovailoa said he is unsure whether or not he will throw at the event or wait until his own pro day two weeks later.

Tagovailoa’s recent positive results have been reflected in his draft stock as the former Heisman finalist is widely projected as a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft with some analysts having him slotted as high as No. 2 to the Washington Redskins.

Despite playing in just nine games this past season, Tagovailoa recorded 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions while completing 71.4 percent of his passes. He holds Alabama’s career records in total touchdowns (96), passing touchdowns (87) and completion percentage (69.3) as well as single-season records in total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966). He also set Alabama’s single-game record for total touchdowns (7) and passing touchdowns (6) against Ole Miss this season.

“For me, whatever team decides to pick me, I’d be grateful whether it’s first or 32nd or 200th,” Tagovailoa said. “I’d be grateful just to get picked.”