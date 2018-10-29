TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There was an awkward pause as Tua Tagovailoa attempted to remember the last time he’s played all four quarters of a football game.

“I’m not too sure. I’m not even sure I could tell you that,” Tagovailoa said. “Probably high school.”

The answer Tagovailoa was searching for was the 2016 Hawaii Open Division championship in Aloha Stadium. Then a high school senior, he led St. Louis to a 30-14 victory over Kahuku, accounting for one touchdown through the air and another on the ground.

Since taking over the starting quarterback position at Alabama this season, Tagovailoa has taken just 315 snaps, none of which have come in the fourth quarter. The sophomore has watched the majority of Alabama’s second halves from the bench as he’s helped the Crimson Tide outscore opponents by a combined 310-58 through eight games. That might change this week as No. 1 Alabama travels to No. 4 LSU Saturday to take on a Tigers defense that has held opponents to 15.1 points per game

“This is probably going to be the best front seven that we’ve faced up to date as well as secondary,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s one of those things where you have to take it a play at a time. You take it a play at a time and just move from there.”

So far, living in the present has worked well for Tagovailoa. The Heisman frontrunner leads the nation with a 238.85 quarterback rating and has completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,066 yards with 25 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Continue reading

Flash Sale: 50% off the first year of an annual subscription