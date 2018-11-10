



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a fourth straight game, Tua Tagovailoa was the subject of injury concerns for Alabama. The sophomore quarterback was sacked four times Saturday, including a final time during the third quarter which knocked him out of the Crimson Tide’s 24-0 victory over Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa did not return following the hit and was replaced by backup Mac Jones. However, after the game, head coach Nick Saban said the starting quarterback could have returned if needed.

“He got hit low a few times out there today,” Saban said. “I think he got hit in the front of the knee, not the back which is where his initial problem was. I think he’s OK.”

Tagovailoa has been playing with a brace on his right knee since injuring it against Arkansas on Oct. 6. He was forced to leave the following two games against Missouri and Tennessee after taking big hits and missed a play during last week’s game against LSU after taking a shot to the groin. Following Saturday’s game, Alabama players were asked if they’ve noticed a pattern in teams going low against their starting quarterback.

“Tua’s one of the best players on our team, so I feel like if they can take that out, then they have an advantage,” tight end Irv Smith Jr. said. “We need to do a better job of protecting him. And it’s not right that he gets hit on his leg, but it’s football.”

Saban was asked the same question and brought up the fact that NFL players are not allowed to hit below the knee. The head coach said he has always supported the NCAA’s decision making in terms of player safety but stated, “somebody else should really sort of make a decision about whether there is anything wrong that happened in this game today.”

“I’m not complaining about it,” Saban said. “Football is football, and it is what it is. We need to do a better job of protecting our quarterbacks so people don’t get a chance to hit them.”

After leaving the game, Tagovailoa briefly spent time in the medical tent before exiting to ride the stationary bike on the sidelines. Smith said he talked with his Tagovailoa following the incident and said the quarterback informed him that he was "fine."

“What most people don’t know is most of the time when he’s on the ground or he’s adjusting his knee brace, it’s just cause it slides,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “He’s tougher than he gets credit for. He’ll be alright.”

Tagovailoa completed 14 of 21 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He also lost 24 yards on offense and fumbled a handoff to Damien Harris. The two turnovers mark the first time he has given up the ball twice in the same game during his career.

Saban also updated the status of starting left guard Deonte Brown, who left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Lester Cotton.

“He got turf toe, and that may be a little bit more of an issue for him, especially for next week,” Saban said.

Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week when it takes on The Citadel at 11 a.m. CT. Following that game, the Crimson Tide will conclude its regular season at home with the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 24.