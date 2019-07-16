Tua Tagovailoa’s name landed on another watch list. The Alabama quarterback was one of 30 college passers recognized in the preseason Davey O’Brien watch list released Tuesday. Tagovailoa was one of three Alabama players named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list Monday, joining receiver Jerry Jeudy and running back Najee Harris.

The Davey O'Brien Award has been presented annually to the nation's top quarterback since 1981. This year’s winner will be announced at the ESPN College Football Awards in Atlanta in December. Tagovailoa was a finalist for the honor last season but ultimately lost out to Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray. An Alabama player has never won the award.

Tagovailoa set school records in total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966) and leading the nation with a 199.44 quarterback rating last season. The left-hander was earned the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He will be one of three players to represent Alabama during its appearance at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., joining Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses.

