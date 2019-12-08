Tua Tagovailoa named Most Inspiring Player during Alabama's award banquet
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Alabama football team held its annual awards banquet Sunday evening at the Birmingham Sheraton.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed an audience that included members of the team, coaching staff, administration and support staff following the awards session in which he recapped the 2019 season and stated the goals for the upcoming matchup against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Crimson Tide named four captains on Sunday with Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa chosen as the representatives for the 2019 team.
The complete list of award winners is as follows.
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, Major Tennison, Matt Womack
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Giles Amos, Shyheim Carter
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
Miller Forristall, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Joshua McMillon, Eddie Smith, Jedrick Wills Jr.
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program
DJ Dale, Christian Harris, Evan Neal, Byron Young
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Tua Tagovailoa
Pat Trammel Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
Shyheim Carter, Jared Mayden
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Trevon Diggs, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis, Xavier McKinney
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Christian Barmore, Phidarian Mathis
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Shyheim Carter, Raekwon Davis, Shane Lee, Patrick Surtain II
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Miller Forristall, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith
President's Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success
Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Henry Ruggs III, Jedrick Wills Jr.
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Dr. Gaylon McCollough
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player
Slade Bolden, Thomas Fletcher, Ale Kaho, Jaylen Waddle
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player
Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr.
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player
Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
Tua Tagovailoa
Captain Awards
To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)
Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa
