It appears Alabama’s star quarterback has suffered another offseason injury. According to a report from New Orleans television station WGNO, Tua Tagovailoa will not attend the Manning Passing Academy this weekend due to a “slight hamstring injury.” The report states that Tagovailoa was kept out of the camp for precautionary reasons and that the injury is viewed as “nothing serious.”

Since rising to prominence at Alabama, Tagovailoa has battled through several injuries. The left-hander missed last year’s spring camp after twice fracturing a bone in his throwing hand. He then sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in October and suffered a quadriceps injury the following month before spraining his left ankle in the SEC Championship Game.

Tagovailoa, a junior, was able to participate in spring camp this year but drew questions after an underwhelming A-Day outing that saw him complete 19 of 37 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown with an interception. After the scrimmage, Alabama head coach Nick Saban dismissed concerns, stating, "There’s nothing wrong with the guy.”

Tagovailoa earned both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season. He set school marks for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966). However, injuries contributed to a disappointing end of the season as he struggled in SEC Championship Game against Georgia and threw two costly interceptions in the national championship game against Clemson.

“I think that he has to challenge himself to get back into great shape and overcome some of the things that happened toward the end of the year," Saban told reporters during SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., last month "And I think he should take the perception that he has a lot to prove relative to how we ended the season.”

Tagovailoa was selected as one of several camp counselors at the Manning Passing Academy, an annual offensive skills camp in Thibodaux, La., on the campus of Nicholls State University. The three-day camp is put on by Archie Manning and his three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.