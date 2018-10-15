Tua Tagovailoa won’t be able to make his real debut on Monday Night Football for at least two years. However, that didn’t stop the Alabama quarterback from taking over ESPN’s telecast with a guest appearance at halftime of Monday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Sitting down for an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Tagovailoa talked about everything from his knee to possible improvements this season. Here’s a full transcript of everything the sophomore quarterback said during his television appearance.

On how his knee is feeling after leaving the game against Missouri

Tagovailoa: I’m fine. I got to go out to practice today. I’m a lot better actually than I was last week after the Arkansas game. I mean, it looked bad on the field. I re-tweaked it kind of, but we got some treatment after the game following this morning leading up to practice today. So, we’re a lot better. We’re much better.

On getting ready for big moments down the road despite not having taken a fourth-quarter snap this season

Tagovailoa: “Well, I believe it just starts in practice, you know. We practice hard every day of the week every week. It challenges us, but at the same time, we always go in with the mindset that we’ve got to play for 60 minutes every time. And really, it’s just up to the coaching staff to make that decision whether I’m going to be or not.”

On whether head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Mike Locksley have anything to correct in his game

Tagovailoa: “Well, there’s a lot of things that I haven’t done correctly. (Like what?) A lot of things during the Missouri game I missed. And we can take an example — the fumble where I got sacked, the sack fumble. I had a wide-open guy coming across, he had a dig route, and I kind of held onto the ball too long. I couldn’t see, but it was one of those things where it was a timing route and my eyes were focused on the safety and I just didn’t go through my progressions good enough to find Henry (Ruggs III).“It’s just little things like that, and we set a standard for ourselves as an offense. And so, when we don’t accomplish it like we wanted to this past week against Missouri, those are things that our coaches look at that we can kind of better ourselves in.”