Tua Tagovailoa will have to wait until Saturday to find out if he’s the winner of college football’s top prize. However, the Alabama quarterback received a couple of positive signs Thursday as he beat out fellow Heisman finalist Kyler Murray for both the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards given to college football’s player of the year.

Tagovailoa is Alabama’s second Walter Camp Award winner, joining running back Derrick Henry in 2015. He joins Henry (2015) and McCarron (2013) as the only Crimson Tide players to win the Maxwell Award.

Murray didn’t go home empty-handed either. The Oklahoma quarterback topped Tagovailoa for the Davey O'Brien Award given to the nation's top quarterback.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Through 13 games, the sophomore has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,353 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns. He also added 190 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground, giving him the single-season school record for most combined touchdowns with 42. Tagovailoa also broke Alabama’s single-game touchdown records with six (five passing, one rushing) during Alabama’s 52-21 victory over Auburn.

Winning both the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards is an encouraging sign for Tagovailoa. The past five winners of the Walter Camp Award won the Heisman, while the past four Maxwell winners did the same. The last Walter Camp winner to miss out on the Heisman was Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o. McCarron was the last Maxwell Award winner to not win the Heisman.

This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony will be aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT from the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Tagovailoa and Murray will be joined by Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins as finalists.

“I think he’s been one of the best players in college football all year long,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last week. “Maybe the most productive for the time that he played… I think that everybody should look at the whole body of work when they’re deciding who the best player is.”