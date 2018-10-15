TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban maintains Tua Tagovailoa’s knee injury isn’t serious and stated the sophomore quarterback is set to practice this week after sitting the out the second half of Alabama’s game against Missouri over the weekend.



“Tua hasn’t missed a day of practice,” Saban said during his Monday news conference. “He could’ve gone back in the game like I said (Saturday). He’s going to practice today. Probably better this week than he was last week, so we’re going to practice today. Probably better this week than he was last week, so we’re going to see how he does in practice and continue to evaluate him.

“As long as the medical staff clears him, we’ll keep working him to try to get him ready to play in the game.”

Tagovailoa was shaken up Saturday after sliding on a quarterback scramble in the third quarter. The quarterback labored on the ground where he was tended two by Alabama trainers before he was able to jog to Alabama’s injury tent on the sideline. Tagovailoa spent nearly 20 minutes inside the tent before emerging under his own power. He watched the remained of Alabama’s 39-10 win over Missouri on the sidelines.

Following the game, Saban said Tagovailoa wanted to go back in the game. The head coach stated Tagovailoa only “tweaked” his knee and that “we don’t think there’s any issues or problems with it.”

Before leaving the game against Missouri, Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Through seven games, he has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,760 yards with 21 touchdowns and no interceptions. He leads all of college football with a 248 efficiency rating, more than 20 points high than Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, who sits at No. 2.

Tagovailoa has led Alabama to scores on 36 of the 52 drives he been a part of this season, including 34 touchdown drives. With the sophomore behind center, the Crimson Tide’s offense is 24-for-37 on third down conversions, accounting for 2,580 yards on 263 snaps for an average of 9.81 yards per play.

However, Alabama is confident its offense is in good hands even if its Heisman frontrunner is forced to sit out. Former starter Jalen Hurts has proved to be a more-than-capable backup this season, completed 74 percent of his passes for 568 yards. Coming in for Tagovailoa last week, Hurts completed 7 of 8 passes for 115 yard while earning an efficiency rating of 208.3

“He led us to the national championship two years in a row,” running back Damien Harris said. “He shattered all kind of records. His resume speaks for itself. There’s never any doubt in our minds when he has to go in and play quarterback and plenty of other positions. Jalen is a pretty special talent, a guy that you really only get to play with once in a lifetime. I’m thankful to line up in the backfield with him and do all these kind of things.”

Alabama will travel to Tennessee on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide have beaten the Volunteers in 11 straight games, a streak dating back to Saban’s first season in 2007.