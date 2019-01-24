'True competitor' Ross Pierschbacher looking to prove himself to NFL teams
MOBILE, Ala. — Ross Pierschbacher hasn’t wasted a moment this offseason. Instead of flying back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., with the rest of his teammates following Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national championship game, the starting center elected to stay in California to begin training for the next step in his career. This week, he’s hoping that extra work will pay off.
Pierschbacher is one of three former Alabama players at the Senior Bowl. The offensive lineman is joined by defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and outside linebacker Christian Miller. Pierschbacher and Buggs will play together for the South team on Saturday, while Miller joined up with his former teammates on Thursday and will only participate in interviews as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
“This is a big job interview,” Pierschbacher said Tuesday. “The second you get off the plane you’re being watched whether you know it or not. You just got to be professional. That’s what they’re are looking for is guys who are professional and willing to work.
“I just want to prove to scouts what type of player I am. I’m a true competitor. I just want to come out here and compete.”
Pierschbacher made the move from guard to center last season, starting every game for the Crimson Tide. The transition was a successful one as he was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy presented to the nation’s top center. Through 15 games, Pierschbacher allowed just two sacks and four quarterback hurries while blocking for an Alabama offense that led the SEC averaging 522 total yards and 45.6 points per game.
Earlier this week, Pierschbacher said he had spent most of his time at center but was hoping to “jump in and play guard as well to show that I can play multiple positions.” Before making the move to center last season, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound offensive lineman was a three-year starter at left guard.
Nick Saban on Ross Pierschbacher
“Ross is really smart. Can make all the line calls, can play center or guard, either one,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said on ESPNU on Wednesday. “He’s got really good feet. He’s got good quickness. I think the guy’s going to be a really good player for a long time.”
Pierschbacher is viewed as a mid-round prospect in this year’s NFL Draft. He is rated as the No. 5 center by DraftScout.com and Walter Football, who both project him to be taken between the third and fifth rounds. However, a solid performance against some of the top players in the nation will go a long way to improving Pierschbacher’s draft status moving forward.
“We’ve been on some big stages my whole career at Alabama,” Pierschbacher said. “This is obviously a huge job interview, and I take it very seriously. But at the end of the day, I just got to go out there, play football and be myself.”
Pierschbacher said playing at Alabama has given him a leg up on some of the other Senior Bowl participants. Not only is the offensive lineman used to going up against future first-round picks such as Quinnen Williams every day during practice, he also credited Saban and the Alabama coaching staff for readying him both on and off the field.
“The program prepares us so well,” Pierschbacher said. “Coach Saban does a great job of preparing us for everything, so there’s no huge curveball when we get to the next level. It’s awesome to come from a program like that.”
The Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the NFL Network.