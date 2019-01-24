MOBILE, Ala. — Ross Pierschbacher hasn’t wasted a moment this offseason. Instead of flying back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., with the rest of his teammates following Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national championship game, the starting center elected to stay in California to begin training for the next step in his career. This week, he’s hoping that extra work will pay off.

Pierschbacher is one of three former Alabama players at the Senior Bowl. The offensive lineman is joined by defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and outside linebacker Christian Miller. Pierschbacher and Buggs will play together for the South team on Saturday, while Miller joined up with his former teammates on Thursday and will only participate in interviews as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“This is a big job interview,” Pierschbacher said Tuesday. “The second you get off the plane you’re being watched whether you know it or not. You just got to be professional. That’s what they’re are looking for is guys who are professional and willing to work.

“I just want to prove to scouts what type of player I am. I’m a true competitor. I just want to come out here and compete.”

Pierschbacher made the move from guard to center last season, starting every game for the Crimson Tide. The transition was a successful one as he was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy presented to the nation’s top center. Through 15 games, Pierschbacher allowed just two sacks and four quarterback hurries while blocking for an Alabama offense that led the SEC averaging 522 total yards and 45.6 points per game.

Earlier this week, Pierschbacher said he had spent most of his time at center but was hoping to “jump in and play guard as well to show that I can play multiple positions.” Before making the move to center last season, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound offensive lineman was a three-year starter at left guard.