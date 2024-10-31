Trick-or-Treating with the Tide: Alabama players share Halloween favorites

No. 14 Alabama’s bye week comes at a crucial moment for the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff aspirations. Following this week of rest, Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face off against No. 16 LSU in a make-or-break game for both teams.

As Alabama players heal up from a physical first nine weeks of play, the bye week also comes at a festive time for Crimson Tide players to enjoy a different season—a spooky season. A few Tide players shared their Halloween favorites, including candy, costumes and memories.

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker has been touted as one of the top offensive line prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. In the same way that the 2023 All-SEC first-teamer is slated to be one of the more popular names among NFL general managers next April, Booker shares the same favorite Halloween candy as most of America: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Booker plans to enjoy the rest of his midseason break by returning to his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut but said one of his favorite Halloween memories occurred recently in Tuscaloosa. He and his partner took photos together in a couple’s costume, which Booker said didn’t want to spoil before posting the Halloween photos in a grand reveal on social media.

“My favorite Halloween memory was probably the other night,” Booker said. “I'm going home for Halloween, so my girlfriend and I took pictures in our costumes, and they’ll be dropping later, so be ready for those.”

Booker is a big part of Alabama’s offensive line, but the unit couldn't be complete without multiple pieces. The same can be said for center Parker Brailsford’s favorite candy.

“Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, besides Christmas,” Brailsford said… “My favorite candy is probably Kit Kat.”

In the same way that Billy Loomis and Stu Matcher wreaked havoc as a partnership in the 1996 horror film "Scream," the high school and now Alabama defensive duo of Qua Russaw and Que Robinson struck fear into the Missouri sideline when Robinson pressured Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne, leading to Qua Russaw’s first career interception in Week 9.

Russaw may just have a kick for the haunting side of the holiday. His favorite Halloween memory is when he and his brother used to run around their neighborhood while living in Troy, scaring people as children.

Not to be outdone, Robinson has his own Halloween favorites. The linebacker, one of the oldest players on Alabama’s roster as a redshirt senior, says he is a fan of some classics in both the candy and costume department.

“I might be showing my age a little bit, but I'm in love with the Twizlers and Swedish Fish,” Robinson said. “My favorite costume would probably be when I was Optimus Prime when I was younger.”

Once the bye week and Halloween warps up, Alabama's players will go from spooky season to working to avoid another scare on the road. The Tide will face LSU inside Tiger Stadium in Week 11. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC.