The scrimmage will be one of two this fall and, according to Nick Saban, will not have much of a game-like feel. Instead, the head coach said he’s looking to see how his players react to certain situations on the field without the direct supervision of coaches.

“What is their ability to execute? Do they have the kind of toughness we need? Can they sustain and focus whether they made a good play or a bad play the last play?” Saban said. “We don’t have to really decide who we’re going to have to coach this early in camp, but I think how they respond on Saturday goes a long way in telling you if a guy has the right stuff relative to the maturity to be trustworthy to go out there and do a job, whether that’s special teams, offense, defense or whatever part of our team.”

With that said, Saturday’s scrimmage will provide an opportunity for several players to set themselves apart in crowded position groups. While the workout will be behind closed doors, here’s a few positional battles to keep in mind.

