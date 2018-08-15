Alabama's secondary 'just worried about our guys' following Louisville talk
PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is currently more than a three-touchdown favorite for its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. However, that has done little to temper the confidence of the Crimson Tide’s first opponent.
In fact, one Louisville receiver has openly stated he likes his odds against Alabama’s new secondary. Speaking to local reporters at Louisville’s media day last week, Cardinals receiver Dez Fitzpatrick displayed some bravado when discussing the Week 1 matchup against the Crimson Tide.
Notes from UofL Media Day (a thread): @dezfitz8 on @AlabamaFTBL's secondary: "Every receiver in our receiver core can honestly beat every one of their DB's in 1on1 coverage"...#L1C4 #RollTide @WLKY pic.twitter.com/JAR5V4OmHz— Dan Koob (@DanKoob_WLKY) August 11, 2018
"Every receiver in our receiver corps can honestly beat every one of their DBs one-on-one in coverage," Fitzpatrick said in a video tweeted by WLKY-TV. “It ties into the other stuff, if the blocks are right, if the quarterback's drop is right, we ran eight-yard routes instead of a 10-yard route, that's the kind of stuff I feel like we need to sharpen up.
"But I feel like straight talent-wise, I feel like we have the upper edge against their secondary, 1,000 percent.”
That was news to Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs, who claimed Wednesday he has not watched the video.
Not yet a subscriber?
PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription
Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum
What are you going to get with your subscription?
In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this: (See Rivals Fan Store Here for Bama Gear)
* Access to the Talk of Champions and Alabama Recruiting Board (Bone's Board), our premium message boards, where you can talk with thousands of Alabama Football fans including the staff of BamaInsider.com.
* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.
*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Alabama's commitments, tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.
**All that, plus access to our full-time staff at BamaInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.
So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!