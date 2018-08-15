TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is currently more than a three-touchdown favorite for its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. However, that has done little to temper the confidence of the Crimson Tide’s first opponent. In fact, one Louisville receiver has openly stated he likes his odds against Alabama’s new secondary. Speaking to local reporters at Louisville’s media day last week, Cardinals receiver Dez Fitzpatrick displayed some bravado when discussing the Week 1 matchup against the Crimson Tide.

Notes from UofL Media Day (a thread): @dezfitz8 on @AlabamaFTBL's secondary: "Every receiver in our receiver core can honestly beat every one of their DB's in 1on1 coverage"...#L1C4 #RollTide @WLKY pic.twitter.com/JAR5V4OmHz — Dan Koob (@DanKoob_WLKY) August 11, 2018