TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A smile swept over Trevon Diggs’ face as he talked to reporters Tuesday.

“It’s good to be back,” the Alabama defensive back said while situating himself in his chair.

Diggs wasn’t necessarily celebrating being in Naylor Stone Media Suite two hours before practice but rather what it represents — his return as one of the leaders of Alabama’s defense.

The last time Diggs spoke to the media was during the midst of his breakout junior season. He had just finished his fifth game, was leading the team with six pass deflections and was fresh off his first career interception against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Five days later, his promising year came crashing to a halt. During the Week 6 game against Arkansas, Diggs planted his foot wrong on the artificial turf surface at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The unfortunate slip resulted in a broken foot that kept him out for the remainder of the season. Six months later, he is finally feeling 100 percent.

“When I got back out there, I was kinda rusty, kinda timid but once I started going, it started to ease up,” Diggs said. “It’s good to be back. It was a humbling experience.

“You know, just coming off an injury and coming back and having not played in six months, it just felt different for a little bit. But now, I just feel back to my normal self.”

