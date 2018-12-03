Think about it: What better time than now to sign up for an annual subscription?

On Locksley

I’ll start with Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley who is set to interview for the Maryland head coach position today. Locksley who has done a fantastic job at Alabama with both the receivers and the offense over the last two seasons is from the Washington D.C. area as we’ve mentioned several times and has coached twice at Maryland as an assistant in the past, this would likely be his dream job... Timeline is? Premium subscribers continue reading here

On Pete Golding…

Right now, two programs are in pursuit of Alabama Co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Oklahoma and Ole Miss are bringing money to the table. How much? Premium subscribers continue reading here

On Dan Enos…

From what I gather Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt met with Dan Enos after the SEC Championship game to discuss Enos being the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Will this go down? Premium subscribers continue reading here

On Jalen Hurts…

Will Jalen Hurts transfer from Alabama after this season? I think that’s obvious, but where to? What we are hearing? Premium subscribers continue reading here

Recruiting Updates from Andrew Bone

Coach Saban is expected to have an in-home visit on Monday with Alabama commitment... Premium subscribers continue reading here

