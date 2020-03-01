Tracking Alabama players at the combine on Sunday
Saturday marked Day 4 of on-field workouts as defensive backs took the stage. Here is a roundup of how Alabama's representatives did on the day.
DB Trevon Diggs
Measurements
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 205 pounds
Arms: 32 and 6/8 inches
Hands: 9 and 3/8 inches
Outlook
The hype seems to be picking up around Diggs. He didn't elect to participate in some of the more common drills like the 40-yard dash, but he seemed to shine in the position drills.
Diggs performance won't be one that stands out above all the rest, but he seemed to do just enough to keep his stock headed in the right direction.
“That was easy” ✊@TrevonDiggs #NFLCombine | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Y88fKQWONR— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) March 1, 2020
DB Shyheim Carter
Measurements
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 194 pounds
Arms: 29 and 5/8 inches
Hands: 9 and 4/8 inches
Outlook
Since Carter opted not to complete the field drills, it's difficult to know where his stock lies with NFL teams at the moment. Getting any face time with NFL scouts and decision makers is almost always a good thing though so the trip should be well worth his time.
DB Xavier McKinney
40-yard dash: 4.63
Vertical jump: 36 (T-17th among DBs)
Broad jump: 122
Bench: 19
Measurements
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 201 pounds
Arms: 30 and 7/8 inches
Hands: 8 and 5/8 inches
Outlook
McKinney was one of the slowest participants in the 40-yard dash on Sunday, but NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported that he was slowed by cramps as the footage suggests. Coming down with a minor injury shouldn't hurt McKinney's draft stock, but it did prevent him from showing his true potential.
McKinney has what it takes to hear his name called on the first day of the upcoming NFL draft, but he might have to work a little harder at Alabama's pro day on March 24th than he originally planned.
Xavier McKinney runs a 4.64 before possibly pulling up with an injury.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ink3AVMkAu
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here