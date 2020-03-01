News More News
Tracking Alabama players at the combine on Sunday

Saturday marked Day 4 of on-field workouts as defensive backs took the stage. Here is a roundup of how Alabama's representatives did on the day.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs speaks to the media on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
DB Trevon Diggs


Measurements

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205 pounds

Arms: 32 and 6/8 inches

Hands: 9 and 3/8 inches

Outlook

The hype seems to be picking up around Diggs. He didn't elect to participate in some of the more common drills like the 40-yard dash, but he seemed to shine in the position drills.


Diggs performance won't be one that stands out above all the rest, but he seemed to do just enough to keep his stock headed in the right direction.


DB Shyheim Carter

Measurements

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 194 pounds

Arms: 29 and 5/8 inches

Hands: 9 and 4/8 inches

Outlook

Since Carter opted not to complete the field drills, it's difficult to know where his stock lies with NFL teams at the moment. Getting any face time with NFL scouts and decision makers is almost always a good thing though so the trip should be well worth his time.

DB Xavier McKinney

40-yard dash: 4.63

Vertical jump: 36 (T-17th among DBs)

Broad jump: 122

Bench: 19

Measurements

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 201 pounds

Arms: 30 and 7/8 inches

Hands: 8 and 5/8 inches

Outlook

McKinney was one of the slowest participants in the 40-yard dash on Sunday, but NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported that he was slowed by cramps as the footage suggests. Coming down with a minor injury shouldn't hurt McKinney's draft stock, but it did prevent him from showing his true potential.

McKinney has what it takes to hear his name called on the first day of the upcoming NFL draft, but he might have to work a little harder at Alabama's pro day on March 24th than he originally planned.

