Saturday marked Day 4 of on-field workouts as defensive backs took the stage. Here is a roundup of how Alabama's representatives did on the day.





Measurements

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205 pounds

Arms: 32 and 6/8 inches

Hands: 9 and 3/8 inches



Outlook



The hype seems to be picking up around Diggs. He didn't elect to participate in some of the more common drills like the 40-yard dash, but he seemed to shine in the position drills.





Diggs performance won't be one that stands out above all the rest, but he seemed to do just enough to keep his stock headed in the right direction.





