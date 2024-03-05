Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. Entering the home stretch of the regular season, No. 16 Alabama no longer controls its own destiny in the SEC. The Crimson Tide suffered its first conference loss at home in two seasons, falling, 81-74, to No. 4 Tennessee over the weekend. Head coach Nate Oats’ squad has now lost three of its last seven games as the postseason approaches very quickly. With two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Alabama needs to win out and receive a little help from its fellow competitors if it wants to have a shot at winning the SEC. With that being said, here’s where the Crimson Tide currently sits in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Alabama's resume

Record: 20-9, 12-4 SEC Associated Press rank: 16 Net rank: 7 RPI: 7 SOS: 1 Quadrant wins Quad 1: 3-8 Quad 2: 8-1 Quad 3: 6-0 Quad 4: 3-0



Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed UC Irving in the Spokane regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Wisconsin against either No. 5 seed Washington State or No. 12 seed Princeton. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed McNeese State in the Pittsburgh regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 5 seed Utah State against No. 12 seed Richmond NCAA: Andy Katz has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Charleston in the Spokane regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Texas Tech against either No. 11 seed New Mexico or No. 11 seed Providence

This week's games

No. 16 Alabama at Florida (Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.) Florida record: 20-9, 10-6 SEC NET: 33 (Quad 1 game) What to know: Florida gave Alabama a run for its money just a few weeks ago as the Crimson Tide defeated the Gators 98-93 in overtime at home on Feb. 21. This time, both teams face off in Gainesville where Florida holds a 13-1 record inside the O'Connell Center. Both teams have offensive powerhouses and are nearly impossible to guard. Alabama has the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging 90.9 points per game, while Florida has the No. 12 best offense, averaging 84.4 points per game. What makes the Gators even more dangerous is that they are the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 43.34 rebounds per game. Once again, the Crimson Tide are going to have to battle on the glass in order to come away with a tough road win. No. 16 Alabama vs. Arkansas (Saturday at 11:00 a.m.) Arkansas record: 14-15, 5-11 SEC NET: 121 (Quad 3 game) What to know: After having very high expectations coming into this season, Arkansas hasn’t lived up to them whatsoever. The Hogs have had a few head-scratching performances this season, falling to unranked Memphis, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. However, head coach Eric Musselman’s squad upset No. 9 Duke at the beginning of the season and hold its victory very highly. Arkansas has lost five of its last eight games and is just 2-6 on the road this season. The Razorbacks are coming into Coleman Coliseum for Alabama’s senior day and Mark Sears, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Nick Pringle, Aaron Estrada, and Grant Nelson are likely planning on putting on a show one last time for the home fans.

Race for the SEC Title