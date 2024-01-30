Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. Alabama basketball is on the right track and is gaining significant momentum throughout the SEC schedule. Now, ranked No. 24 in the country, the Crimson Tide are back on the climb to the top. Following its 109-88 victory over LSU this past weekend, Alabama has now won eight of its last nine games and sits atop the SEC standings with a 6-1 record in conference play. The Crimson Tide has 11 regular-season games remaining on its schedule before the SEC Tournament. That includes three more current top-25 opponents as the Tide will travel to No. 16 Auburn (Feb. 7), and No. 10 Kentucky (Feb. 24) before hosting No. 5 Tennessee (March 2). With that in mind, here’s a look at where Alabama currently stands in the NCAA tournament picture.

Alabama's resume

Record: 14-6, 6-1 in the SEC Associated press rank: 24 NET rank: 7 RPI: 16 SOS: 4 Quadrant wins Quad 1: 3-5 Quad 2: 2-1 Quad 3: 5-0 Quad 4: 4-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed High Point in the Memphis regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Clemson against either No. 11 seed Colorado or No. 11 seed Seton Hall. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed Appalachian State in the Pittsburgh regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 5 seed Utah State vs. No. 12 seed Richmond FOX: Mike DeCourcy has Alabama as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed UC Irvine in the Spokane regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 5 seed FAU against the No. 12 seed winner of Wake Forest or Kansas State.

This week's games

Alabama at Georgia (Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.) Georgia record: 14-6, 4-3 SEC NET: 80 (Quad 2 game) What to know: Georgia is currently in the middle of the pack of the SEC with a 4-3 conference record. The Bulldogs have done a pretty good job of defending its homecourt this season, however. Head coach Mike White’s squad is 11-1 at home with its only loss coming against No. 5 Tennessee in an 85-79 thriller in Athens. Georgia certainly has upset potential, but if Alabama can walk away with a victory, it will further secure a spot at the top of the conference. Alabama vs. Mississippi State (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.) Mississippi State record: 14-6, 3-4 SEC NET: 36 (Quad 2 game) What to know: Mississippi State is currently sitting in ninth place in the SEC, but rankings don’t show everything. The Bulldogs have upset both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn already this season and put up a good fight against the Crimson Tide in Starkville earlier this month. A victory against Mississippi State would be a series sweep against the Bulldogs, along with an important Quad 2 win against a top-40 NET team in the country.

Race for SEC Title