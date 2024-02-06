Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. No. 16 Alabama has reached an incredible stride in the last few weeks as conference play continues to get tougher. The Crimson Tide has won four straight and are looking to remain on top of the SEC with several teams clawing behind. Coming off a 99-67 blowout against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home, head coach Nate Oats’ squad is rolling steadily right now as March gets closer and closer. Alabama is now in the final stretch of its regular-season schedule with just nine games remaining. The Crimson Tide is back in the top 25 and seeking to climb to the top once again. However, road trips to No. 12 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky, and a rematch against No. 6 Tennessee still stand in its way.

Alabama's resume

Record: 16-6, 8-1 in the SEC Associated press rank: 16 NET rank: 5 RPI: 12 SOS: 4 Quadrant wins Quad 1: 5-5 Quad 2: 2-1 Quad 3: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Moorehead State in the Memphis regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Utah State against the winner of No. 11 seed Washington State or Seton Hall. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Louisiana Tech in the Charlotte regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed FAU against No. 11 seed Northwestern. FOX: Mike DeCourcy has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Samford in the Omaha regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Clemson against No. 11 seed Seton Hall.

This week's games

Alabama at Auburn (Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.) Auburn record: 18-4, 7-2 SEC NET: 8 (Quad 1 game) What to know: Auburn is one of a handful of teams that are just behind Alabama and are clawing for the top spot in the SEC. Earlier this year, the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn 79-75 inside Coleman Coliseum. However, this time around, both top-25 ranked teams will be facing off inside Neville Arena in which the Tigers hold an 11-0 record at home. With SEC standings and bragging rights on the line, the second edition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball will be a very significant matchup in the country. Alabama vs. LSU (Saturday at 11 a.m.) LSU record: 12-9, 4-4 SEC NET: 93 (Quad 3 game) What to know: LSU has had an up-and-down year. The Tigers are currently sitting in ninth place in the SEC, but can’t seem to get a convincing win over anyone just yet. Earlier this season, Alabama blew out LSU 109-88 in one of the Crimson Tide’s best offensive performances of the season. This time, both teams will play in Baton Rouge where the Tigers hold a 9-3 record inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

