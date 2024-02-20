Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. Alabama has taken the reins in the SEC and holds a one-game lead in the conference standings after a very positive week. Not only did head coach Nate Oats’ squad pick up two more conference victories over LSU and Texas A&M, but the previous tie for first place is now no more. The No. Crimson Tide gained some breathing room in the conference standings as South Carolina dropped a pair of games while Auburn fell at home to Kentucky. Now No. 13 Alabama leads No. 5 Tennessee by a game while No. 20 South Carolina and No. 14 Auburn are a game and a half back Alabama was projected as a No. 3 seed by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee over the weekend. Oats’ squad is in good shape right now, but it won’t be easy for long. As momentum continually builds for Alabama, here’s how the Crimson Tide currently stands in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Alabama's resume

Record: 18-7, 10-2 in the SEC Associated press rank: 15 NET rank: 5 RPI: 9 SOS: 2 Quadrant wins Quad 1: 2-6 Quad 2: 7-1 Quad 3: 6-0 Quad 4: 3-0



Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 3 against No. 14 seed High Point in the Memphis regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Texas Tech against either No. 11 seed Butler or No. 11 seed Gonzaga. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Louisiana Tech in the Charlotte regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Texas Tech against either No. 11 seed Texas A&M or No. 11 seed Colorado. FOX: Mike DeCourcy has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed UMC Wilmington in the Omaha regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Florida Atlantic against No. 11 seed Providence.



This week's games

No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 24 Florida (Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.) Florida record: 18-7, 8-4 SEC NET: 28 (Quad 1 game) What to know: The newly ranked, No. 24 Florida Gators are a highly underrated team in the SEC with a lot of upset potential that they’ve proven already. The Gators have taken down both No. 14 Auburn and No. 17 Kentucky this season and look to add another Quad 1 win to its resume. Currently, Florida is second in the SEC in offensive rebounds per game with 16.1 which could be a major problem for Alabama due to the small ball lineup that Oats likes to run. The Gators also boast a great offense as well that averages 84.8 points per game which ranks ninth in the country. The Crimson Tide are going to have to box out and play hard defense on Wednesday night which is something that the team has struggled with at various points this season. No. 13 Alabama at No. 17 Kentucky (Saturday at 3:00 p.m.) Kentucky record: 18-7, 8-4 SEC NET: 22 (Quad 1 game) What to know: No. 17 Kentucky has had a very up and down season, with a few big wins, but a few concerning losses. The Wildcats have beaten No. 10 North Carolina and No. 13 Auburn, however head coach John Calipari’s squad has also fallen to unranked UNC-Wilmington and Texas A&M this year. Kentucky has lost on its own homecourt four times this season, and three of those losses have occurred in its last four games inside Rupp Arena. Though Calipari’s squad has the third highest scoring offense in the country, averaging 88.2 points per game, they also give up 77.4 points per game which ranks 307 in the nation. This team is very similar to Alabama in terms of offensive and defensive efficiency, so Saturday afternoon will be sure to be a battle in Lexington.

Race for the SEC Title