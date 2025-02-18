Tournament Tuesday: A look at Alabama basketball's resume (Feb. 18)

The Alabama Basketball Team huddles during time out against Auburn at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Feb 15, 2025. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. Last week proved how volatile college basketball is, as the chaos of the sport gave Alabama a mid season road bump. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Crimson Tide couldn’t miss from the 3-point line. Traveling to Texas for a late-night tip, Alabama shot a season-high 58.6% from beyond the arc and routed the Longhorns 103-80, Heading back to their home court with renewed confidence for the biggest game of the regular season, No. 1 Auburn. Saturday arrived and students camped out all night to secure their seats in Coleman Coliseum. The energy in the arena was palpable, but Alabama couldn’t buy a 3-pointer. The Crimson Tide shot a season-low 19.2% from beyond the arc against the top-ranked Tigers, falling to their arch rivals 94-85 for their first loss in eight games. Alabama now enters the season's final stretch, looking to regain the momentum they had before the Iron Bowl of Basketball, before traveling to Auburn for their final game of the regular season and a rematch in March. Let’s take a closer look at Alabama’s résumé and its position in the NCAA Tournament landscape.

Advertisement

Alabama's resume

Record: 21-4, 10-2 SEC Associated Press rank: 4 (-2) Net rank: 6 RPI: 2 SOS: 2 KenPom: 6 Quadrant records Quad 1: 8-4 Quad 2: 7-0 Quad 3: 4-0 Quad 4: 2-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Merrimack in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Oregon against No. 9 seed Utah State. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Bryant in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Saint Mary’s against No. 9 seed UConn. Bracket Matrix: The Bracket Matrix, which averages projections from more than 80 analysts and sites, currently projects Alabama as the No. 3 overall seed and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This week's games

No. 4 Alabama @ No. 15 Missouri (Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.) Missouri record: 16-9, 8-4 SEC NET: 16 (Quad 1 game) What to know: For the second week in a row, Alabama will hit the road for a midweek matchup with a late 8 p.m. tipoff, this time traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to face the top-15-ranked Tigers. For Alabama, this is a bounce-back opportunity after falling to Auburn on Saturday night, while Missouri looks to defend its home court, add another résumé-building win, and strengthen its case for a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. Limiting Missouri's three-point shooting will be crucial for Alabama in this game. The Tigers rely on three-pointers for 35.8% of their points and convert them at a highly efficient 37.6% clip, the second-best mark in the SEC, according to KenPom. Duke transfer Mark Mitchell handles the ball on most possessions for the Tigers. However, senior guard Caleb Grill is one to watch, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting a career-best 46.7% from three this season. No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 17 Kentucky (Saturday at 5:00 p.m.) Kentucky record: 17-8, 6-6 SEC NET: 17 (Quad 1 game) What to know: Alabama will look to complete a regular-season sweep of Mark Pope and Kentucky when the teams meet for the second time this season on Saturday. The last time these teams faced off, Alabama secured a 102-97 win over the Wildcats in Lexington in a thrilling game. The Crimson Tide showcased resilience, bouncing back from a loss earlier in the week to Ole Miss. Alabama dominated on the glass, outrebounding Kentucky 42-28. Grant Nelson posted a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Mark Sears added 24 points, hitting key shots down the stretch. Alabama will look to match its offensive efficiency and blue-collar effort at home on Saturday against a Kentucky team eager for revenge but struggling since its last meeting with the Crimson Tide, losing four of its previous seven games.

Race for the SEC Title

No. 1 Auburn Tigers 23-2 (11-1 SEC) No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide 21-4 (10-2 SEC) No. 3 Florida Gators 22-3 (9-3 SEC) No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies 20-5 (9-3 SEC) No. 5 Missouri Tigers 21-5 (8-4 SEC) No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers 19-6 (8-5 SEC) No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels 17-8 (8-5 SEC) No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats 18-7 (6-6 SEC) No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs 19-7 (6-6 SEC) No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores 17-8 (5-7 SEC) No. 11 Texas Longhorns 15-10 (5-8 SEC) No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks 16-9 (4-8 SEC) No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs 16-10 (4-9 SEC) No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners 16-10 (3-9 SEC) No. 15 LSU Tigers 13-12 (2-10 SEC) No. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks 10-15 (0-12 SEC)