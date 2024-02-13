Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. The SEC is still up for grabs for a handful of teams, but No. 15 Alabama remains tied for first after a wild weekend in conference play. Though the Crimson Tide’s loss to No. 13 Auburn last week shook up the standings a little bit, it didn’t last very long. Over the weekend, the Tigers and No. 8 Tennessee both lost on the road, giving them three SEC losses each, while Alabama and No. 11 South Carolina remain on top with just two losses. Following this past weekend, anything can happen within conference play, and the Crimson Tide cannot take any game lightly if it wants to stay in first. Alabama still has to play No. 6 Tennessee next month, but it also has to face off against the team that just upset them last Saturday. Not to mention, Oats’ squad still has two games to play against the Florida Gators who just blew out Auburn in Gainesville, too. With a tough conference schedule still ahead, here’s how Alabama currently stands in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Alabama's resume

Record: 17-7, 9-2 in the SEC Associated press rank: 15 NET rank: 5 RPI: 8 SOS: 2 Quadrant wins Quad 1: 3-6 Quad 2: 5-1 Quad 3: 5-0 Quad 4: 4-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Morehead State in the Memphis regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Clemson against either No. 11 seed Nevada or No. 11 seed Utah. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Louisiana Tech in the Charlotte regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Dayton against either No. 11 seed Utah or No. 11 seed Texas. FOX: Mike DeCourcy has Alabama as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed Appalachian State in the Spokane regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 5 seed Creighton against No. 12 seed Samford.

This week's games

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (Saturday at 11:00 a.m.) Texas A&M record: 15-8, 6-4 SEC NET: 37 (Quad 2 game) What to know: Texas A&M doesn’t necessarily have the prettiest record in the SEC, but that also doesn’t mean to count them out. Last Saturday, the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers rolled into College Station and left with a 16-point loss. Not to mention that the Aggies also upset No. 22 Kentucky at home as well in early January. This Texas A&M team certainly has upset potential if Alabama doesn’t come in with the right mindset this weekend.

Race for SEC Title