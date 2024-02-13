Tournament Tuesday: A look at Alabama basketball's resume (Feb. 13)
Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket.
The SEC is still up for grabs for a handful of teams, but No. 15 Alabama remains tied for first after a wild weekend in conference play. Though the Crimson Tide’s loss to No. 13 Auburn last week shook up the standings a little bit, it didn’t last very long. Over the weekend, the Tigers and No. 8 Tennessee both lost on the road, giving them three SEC losses each, while Alabama and No. 11 South Carolina remain on top with just two losses.
Following this past weekend, anything can happen within conference play, and the Crimson Tide cannot take any game lightly if it wants to stay in first. Alabama still has to play No. 6 Tennessee next month, but it also has to face off against the team that just upset them last Saturday. Not to mention, Oats’ squad still has two games to play against the Florida Gators who just blew out Auburn in Gainesville, too.
With a tough conference schedule still ahead, here’s how Alabama currently stands in the NCAA Tournament picture.
Alabama's resume
Record: 17-7, 9-2 in the SEC
Associated press rank: 15
NET rank: 5
RPI: 8
SOS: 2
Quadrant wins
Quad 1: 3-6
Quad 2: 5-1
Quad 3: 5-0
Quad 4: 4-0
Bracketology
ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Morehead State in the Memphis regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Clemson against either No. 11 seed Nevada or No. 11 seed Utah.
CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Louisiana Tech in the Charlotte regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Dayton against either No. 11 seed Utah or No. 11 seed Texas.
FOX: Mike DeCourcy has Alabama as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed Appalachian State in the Spokane regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 5 seed Creighton against No. 12 seed Samford.
This week's games
Alabama vs. Texas A&M (Saturday at 11:00 a.m.)
Texas A&M record: 15-8, 6-4 SEC
NET: 37 (Quad 2 game)
What to know: Texas A&M doesn’t necessarily have the prettiest record in the SEC, but that also doesn’t mean to count them out. Last Saturday, the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers rolled into College Station and left with a 16-point loss. Not to mention that the Aggies also upset No. 22 Kentucky at home as well in early January. This Texas A&M team certainly has upset potential if Alabama doesn’t come in with the right mindset this weekend.
Race for SEC Title
T-1. South Carolina, 21-3, 9-2 SEC
T-1. Alabama, 17-7, 9-2 SEC
3. Auburn, 19-5, 8-3 SEC
4. Tennessee, 17-6, 7-3 SEC
5. Kentucky, 16-7, 6-4 SEC
6. Florida, 16-7, 6-4 SEC
7. Texas A&M, 15-8, 6-4 SEC
8. Ole Miss, 18-5, 5-5 SEC
9. Mississippi State, 16-8, 5-6 SEC
10. LSU, 12-11, 4-6 SEC
11. Georgia, 14-10, 4-7 SEC
12. Arkansas 12-11, 3-7 SEC
13. Vanderbilt, 6-17, 1-9 SEC
14. Missouri, 8-16, 0-11 SEC
Right now, Alabama is tied for the top spot in the conference with South Carolina. The argument could be made that the Crimson Tide are in the lead due to the 27-point victory it had over the Gamecocks earlier this season, but as of right now both teams are tied with their current conference records. Still, no team is safe in the SEC, including Alabama who still has matchups against No. 8 Tennessee and No. 22 Kentucky still to come this year. However, South Carolina has games against both Tennessee and No. 13 Auburn this week which will surely shake up the conference standings once again. The top spot is still open for the taking and the Crimson Tide has a winnable remainder of the schedule to maintain it if all goes as planned.