It appears Alabama will need to replace both its defensive and offensive coordinators for a second straight year. According to a report from The Athletic, Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is set to leave Nick Saban’s staff to take the defensive line coaching position with the Cleveland Browns. The Crimson Tide already lost its offensive coordinator as Mike Locksley accepted the head coaching position at Maryland last month.

Alabama promoted Lupoi to defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach this past season. He joined the Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst in 2014 and spent 2015-17 as the outside linebackers coach. Lupoi added co-defensive coordinator to his title from 2016-17.

In his lone season in charge of the defense last season, Lupoi helped Alabama rank No. 12 in scoring defense (18.1 points per game) and No. 16 in total defense (319.5 points per game). The Crimson Tide was also tied for No. 5 in the nation with 45 sacks.

On top of his contributions on the field, Lupoi is viewed as one of the nation’s best recruiters. He helped Alabama land Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris, Jonah Williams and Terrell Lewis among others.

Before coming to Alabama, he coached defensive line at Washington (2012-13) as well as his alma mater, California (2008-11).

If Lupoi is to leave, he’d become the fifth Alabama assistant to depart this offseason. Along with Lupoi and Locksley, the Crimson Tide has also lost quarterbacks coach Dan Enos (Miami), co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis (Michigan) and offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech).