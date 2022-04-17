Top Texas QB has great time for A-Day

DJ Lagway, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class took his second visit to Tuscaloosa this year for the Alabama A-Day game. The Crimson Tide offered Lagway earlier this year during Junior Day. He returned with a few teammates and his father.

"The visit was really good," Lagway said. "I had a great time all weekend. The champions walk was my favorite part of the visit.

"What stood out to me was just how big the facilities are. Like one of the biggest I've seen. The weight room and training rooms were huge. Both had a lot of resources to help you reach your maximum potential."

The conversations continued with Coach Nick Saban, Coach Bill O'Brien and Coach Drew Svoboda. The same coaches Lagway met during his first visit. Coach Saban reiterated how much he is wanted in Tuscaloosa.

"Coach Saban said, 'you're welcomed here as much as you'd like', and that I am a high priority for them,” he said. "It's a blessing to be able to have a conversation with him, but to hear those words means a lot. I’m going to continue to work hard.”

Lagway also spoke with Coach O'Brien who discussed how he likes to operate the Tide's offense. He kept his eyes on the Alabama quarterbacks on Saturday including the strong performance from a fellow Texan.

"What stood out to me was Jalen Milroe's performance," Lagway said. “He did a good job running and passing the ball. I talked to Jalen Milore and Ty Simpson. They said just to keep working, trust the process and everything is going to happen for you that you want."

The No. 2 player in the state of Texas for 2024 has loved his visits to Alabama this spring. He will return in June for at least one of the Nick Saban Football Camps. He does not have any favorites, but early indications put Alabama as a top contender in his recruitment.

"I like the set up they have for the players," he added. "The coaching staff are also really good me.”

Watch sophomore season highlights!