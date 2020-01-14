Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides you with the top returning graded players for the 2020 season. To view the complete list of offensive returners and defensive returners, click here .

The Alabama Crimson Tide returns some very marquee players on the offensive of the ball for the 2020 season. If Najee Harris does in-fact return for the 2020 season, he would be the Tide's highest-graded player returning with a Pro-football focus grade out of 87.9. Last season, Harris rushed for 1,224-yards with 13 touchdowns and also caught 27 passes for 304-yards with seven additional touchdowns.

The second-highest graded player on the offensive side of the football returning is Jaylen Waddle who grades out at 83.6. Despite being one of Alabama's most electric players on offense, Waddle only saw 293 snaps during his sophomore campaign and still managed to haul in 33 receptions for 560-yards with six touchdowns. Waddle also returned a 77-yard punt for a touchdown against LSU and returned a kick 99-yards for a score against Auburn.

Here is a look at the top five highest-graded players on offense

RB - Najee Harris - 87.9 (535 snaps)

WR - Jaylen Waddle - 83.6 (293 snaps)

WR - DeVonta Smith - 82.7 (626 snaps)

RB - Brian Robinson - 79.5 (226 snaps)

QB - Mac Jones 78.7 (330 snaps)

