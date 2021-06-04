Top recruits weigh in on Alabama summer camp
Alabama offers Washington DB
Presley camped at Alabama on Tuesday afternoon with a chip on his shoulder. He has numerous scholarship offers, but mostly from schools out West. This was his opportunity to compete and work with the University of Alabama. You earn an offer from the Crimson Tide based on performance, and the stock tends to skyrocket.
There were rumblings shortly after the conclusion of camp Presley was one of the top performers. He tweeted a few hours later.
"I felt more than excited," Presley said. "This has been a dream of mine since I was five. The energy was through the roof. I can tell they love to compete over there the same way I do."
Presely worked at cornerback with first year assistant coach Jay Valai. He was also coached by Nick Saban.
"They told me that my size and talent would benefit me from going against the best every day," he said. "I can go a very long way as long as I keep working hard and compete against the best."
The driving distance is close to 2,500 miles, but distance from home has not played a major factor for many top recruits who choose to play for Alabama from Tua Tagovailoa (Hawaii) to Najee Harris (northern California). Presley’s dream has been to play for Alabama. The opportunity is now available and he says he will return.
"The campus size and organization really stood out," Presley said. "Everything moved like a unit. There's a lot I loved about their campus along with the coaching staff's ability to move on one accord."
In-state DE enjoys Tide camp
Hewitt-Trussville High School is in good hands on the defensive front with players like Hunter Osborne, Justice Finkley and Riley Quick. Osborne is beginning to reel in offers with the likes of Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Marshall, UNLV, San Jose State and Samford all coming through in the last month.
Osborne will enter his junior season this fall. He measured 6-foot-3, 245-pounds on Wednesday during the Tide's first camp. He hasn't received an offer yet, but enjoyed the experience with the Alabama coaches.
"Things went great," Osborne said. "I got a lot of good work with Coach Roach and got better every single rep. I liked the intensity of the camp and how every coach was giving great feedback whether it was a great rep or bad rep they still gave feedback."
Osborne talked more about the positive feedback he received and areas where he can improve his game.
"They had lots of great things to say," he said. "They said they liked my bend, explosiveness of my hips off the ball and flipping my hips on the pass. Things they said I can improve on are making contact on the hands during the pass and not doing as much power rush moves and more finesse.
"They told me just keep working. They said I have all the tools they like in a d-lineman, and they like me a lot. They said continue working, and they'll be in touch."
The in-state prospect will continue his summer camp swing with stops at Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
Sophomore QB puts on a show
Davis received his second offer from Alabama back in the summer of 2019. He returned to Tuscaloosa two years later to throw for the Tide’s new offensive coordinator.
"I loved it," Davis said when asked about working with Coach Bill O'Brien. "It was awesome being able to meet and interact with him. I love his coaching style, how detailed-oriented he is and also how he explains things."
Davis was a standout during his throwing session. Alabama reiterated his offer from two years ago remains intact. He is one of the Tide's top overall targets in 2024.
"I got to tour the campus and also meet with Coach Saban," he said. "He just let me know that I'm their top guy in my class. He told me to keep working hard, and that he loves the way I throw the ball."
The South Carolina gunslinger isn't ready to name any favorites just yet, but said Alabama has definitely impressed.
"The culture of Alabama speaks for itself," Davis said. "I hate losing more than I like winning and at Alabama the standard is consistently winning championships. I also love how Coach Saban not only develops great players, but even better people.
"I’m still keeping all my options open and everyone is equal, but Bama definitely has impressed me a lot. I like everything from the new facilities to the coaching staff and just the way Alabama develops players on-and-off the field.”
Davis has several offers including Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
National Player of the Year grew up a Tide fan
Royal is a name for Alabama fans to remember. The rising sophomore was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year after he accounted for 2,853 total yards with 35 touchdowns and added 57 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown on defense.
It's been a solid run for players who earned the honor which has included a pair of Alabama players in Dylan Moses (2013) and Jase McClellan (2016). A few other notable players named Freshman of the Year: Trevor Lawrence (2014), Nick Bosa (2012) and Arch Manning (2019).
Royal recently transferred from Alexandria High School in northeast Alabama to Gulf Shores High School. He has received offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina and UAB.
Alabama has strong interest after Nick Saban met with Royal and his family after camp on Wednesday where he worked out at running back and defensive back.
"The running backs coach (Robert Gillespie) said he really likes my hard work," Royal said. "Coach Sal (Sunseri) is my recruiting coach. He said he likes me and wants me to come back. He said he will be watching me.
"They really like me. Coach (Saban) kept telling me he heard I did really good at DB. My mom, dad, older brother and nephew were all down there with me. All the important people in my life."
Royal grew up a big fan of the defending national champions. An offer from Alabama might spell the end of his recruitment. He is taking things in stride. Alabama will continue evaluating and an offer is likely before his junior season. He will enter his sophomore season on the Gulf Coast this fall.
"I really liked the facilities," he said of Alabama. "I like the organization of how they operate. I like the tempo and the energy. I appreciate how Coach Saban and the other coaches were all present and involved with both camps."
Peach State product put in solid work
Alabama is high on a few elite underclassmen in the 2024 class who attended camp on Wednesday including Royal and 'TA' Cunningham.
Alabama was impressed with what they were seeing in Cunningham during his performance and will continue watching him during the course of his upcoming sophomore season. He has excellent size and length. There is little doubt he will have the ability to commit to any school when the time arrives.
"There's always room to improve, but I had a good day and received some excellent coaching,” Cunningham said after the Tide's camp. "I got to speak with Coach Gillespie and Coach Roach. They liked my size and the way I moved. They just coached me up on different techniques and stuff like that."
Cunningham said he will continue to build on his relationship with Alabama. The coaches spoke with him about his development as a player during the next few years. He grew up in an Alabama household and hopes to collect an offer from the Tide.
"I liked the coaching I received," he said. "I enjoyed seeing the facilities and stuff like that."
He has received several offers including Arizona State, Arkansas, UCF, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and USC.